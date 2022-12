Johnson (hip) totaled 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes during Friday's 122-118 win over Santa Cruz.

Johnson, who'd been dealing with a hip injury, made his first appearance since Nov. 7. The 18-year-old drew his first start of the season during his return to game action and was efficient from the field en route to his second double-digit scoring performance of the campaign.