Johnson tallied 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 131-105 loss to College Park.

Johnson scored in double figures for the first time in four games. Across 30 appearances, he's averaging 9.4 points while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from deep.