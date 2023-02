Johnson finished with 15 points (6-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 107-89 loss to Texas.

Johnson scored in double figures for the eighth time over his past 10 appearances. On the season (22 games), he's averaging 9.7 points while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from deep.