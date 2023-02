Johnson managed 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four steals and three assists in 30 minutes during Friday's 123-97 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Johnson bounced back from a two-point performance last time out to notch his third double-digit scoring night over his past three appearances. He also recorded a season-high four steals during the loss.