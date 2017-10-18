Perrantes is finalizing a two-way contract with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

The former Virginia standout spent training camp with the Spurs but was waived last week in advance of the NBA's roster cutdown deadline. Expect Perrantes to primarily play for the Canton Charge of the G-League, but he could make a few appearances for the Cavs in the event of an injury to Derrick Rose or veteran Jose Calderon.