London Perrantes: Heads overseas
Perrantes has signed a contract with French team Limoges CSP, Sportnado.com reports.
Perrantes appeared in this year's summer league with the Spurs, but didn't impress the organization enough to earn a deal from the team. So, he'll head overseas to refine his skills until presumably making another attempt at the NBA.
