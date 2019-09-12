London Perrantes: Inks camp deal with Blazers
Perrantes signed a training camp contract with the Trail Blazers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The former Virginia standout was a member of the Pelicans' summer league team in July, and he'll now have an opportunity to audition for the Blazers in training camp. Chances are relatively slim that Perrantes, who played overseas last season, makes the final roster.
