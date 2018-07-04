Perrantes is dealing with concussion-like symptoms and won't return to Tuesday's summer league matchup with the Hawks, Jabari Young of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Perrantes drew another start for the Spurs' summer league team, but played just 11 minutes before taking a shot to the head. He'll finish the contest with three-points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists. Considering he'll likely be placed in the concussion protocol, Perrantes availability for Thursday's matchup with the Grizzlies is very much in question at this point, which is a tough blow for a player trying to earn a training camp invite.