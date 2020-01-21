Perrantes signed a G League contract and was claimed off waivers by the Charge on Monday.

Perrantes was unable to turn a camp deal into a contract with the Blazers this fall and has decided to return to the US after a stint overseas again to begin the campaign. The third-year pro played a major role with Canton a couple of years back, notching 11.9 points, 7.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per tilt over 35 games with the Charge in 2017-18 and will likely be in line for hefty minutes again.