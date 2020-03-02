Play

Perrantes scored two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-0 FT) and added four rebounds and four assists in Saturday's G League loss to Canton.

Perrantes hadn't played in nearly a month, last appearing against Grand Rapids on Feb. 5. There has been no word on a possible injury, but it seems he is good to go now.

