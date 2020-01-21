London Perrantes: Rights sent to Capital City
Capital City acquired Perrantes' rights Tuesday from the Canton Charge in exchange for London Perrantes, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Perrantes recently inked a deal with the Charge, but he's now headed to the Go-Go following the trade. His last NBA action dates back to the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 14 games for the Cavs.
More News
-
London Perrantes: Links up with Charge•
-
London Perrantes: Inks camp deal with Blazers•
-
London Perrantes: Heads overseas•
-
Spurs' London Perrantes: Plays 19 minutes off bench•
-
London Perrantes: Leaves summer league game with concussion•
-
Spurs' London Perrantes: Joining San Antonio for summer league•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...