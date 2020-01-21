Play

Capital City acquired Perrantes' rights Tuesday from the Canton Charge in exchange for London Perrantes, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Perrantes recently inked a deal with the Charge, but he's now headed to the Go-Go following the trade. His last NBA action dates back to the 2017-18 season, when he appeared in 14 games for the Cavs.

