Lorenzo Brown: Moves on to Serbia
Brown signed a contract with Serbian club Crvena zvezda in August.
Brown is continuing his career overseas after spending parts of the past two seasons in the NBA with the Raptors. He logged 40 total appearances between 2017-18 and 2018-19, averaging less than 10 minutes per game.
