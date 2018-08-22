Lorenzo Williams: Inks deal with Neptunas

Williams signed a contract with Neptunas of Lithuania on Tuesday, Eurobasket reports.

In what will be the 12th pro season of his career, the former Rice standout signed a contract with Neptunas on Tuesday after spending the last two years with Leitkabelis. Last season, Williams averaged 7.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 40 games.

