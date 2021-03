King recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes in Friday's 130-124 win over G League Erie.

King started every game he played, averaging 32.2 minutes per contest. The 21-year-old provided solid offense, hitting 51.7 percent of his field goals en route to 13.7 points per game. He contributed 4.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, too. G League Westchester didn't make the playoffs, so King's future is unclear after he leaves the bubble.