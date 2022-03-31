King totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes Tuesday in Westchester's 116-100 victory versus Cleveland.

King finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounding in the win, falling one board shy of a double-double. The 22-year-old has scored double-digit points in all but one of his 12 games with Westchester and is averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 boards, 4.0 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.3 three-pointers since joining the squad in late February.