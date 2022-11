King racked up 23 points (7-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and a steal over 36 minutes in Sunday's opener versus the Capitanes.

King led the Vipers in both scoring and rebounding in this one and figures to remain heavily involved in 2022-23. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.4 boards over 20 appearances between two different G League teams last season.