King posted 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, five steals and a block over 35 minutes Friday against Lakeland.

King's night wasn't particularly efficient from a scoring perspective, but he continues to impress in the other areas of his game, racking up seven steals over the past two games. He is also granted a healthy volume of shots and even showed a bit of his playmaking ability in this one, reaching a season-high seven assists.