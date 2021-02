King posted 20 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT, seven rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes in Monday's 100-91 win over G League Canton.

It was yet another solid shooting performance by King, particularly from beyond the arc, where he has connected on 48.6 percent of shots this season. Overall, the 21-year-old has registered 15.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the G League this year.