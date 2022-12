King tallied 18 points (7-14, FG, 4-8 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block over 30 minutes Thursday versus Austin.

King continues to exhibit his skills during the showcase, notching 18 or more points in all but two games thus far. He continues to be an asset on both ends of the floor for a 7-3 Vipers squad with the hopes of drawing the attention of some NBA squads.