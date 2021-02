King provided 22 points (8-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's G League loss to Long Island.

Hitting 50 percent of shots from beyond the arc provided King his best shooting performance of the season. The 21-year-old has been has averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in his second G League season.