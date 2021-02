King posted 18 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and a rebound across 28 minutes in Thursday's 121-113 win over G League Ignite.

King's efficiency from range propelled G League Westchester to another win. The 21-year-old has been a strong shooter this year, making 52.6 percent of field goals and 42.3 percent of three-pointers.