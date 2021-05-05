Vildoza and the Knicks have agreed in principal to a four-year, $13.6 million contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

There's not a clear timetable for Vildoza's potential arrival, but the Knicks aren't ruling out the possibility of the guard playing this season after going through immigration, a physical and protocols. The 25-year-old was named the MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB Finals after leading Baskonia to a title. This season, he's averaged 10.6 points, 3.5 assists, 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 24.5 minutes.