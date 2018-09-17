Lucas Nogueira: Will sign with Spanish club

Nogueira is set to sign with Fuenlabrada of the Spanish Liga ACB, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando reports.

Since being selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA Draft, Nogueira has struggled to find much of a role in Toronto. He averaged a career-high 19.1 minutes during the 2016-17 campaign, but the big man once again fell well out of the rotation last year, posting averages of just 2.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 8.5 minutes. That prompted the Raptors to avoid giving Nogueira a qualifying offer this summer, which made him an unrestricted free agent. With training camps opening up later this month and Nogueira still without a deal in the NBA, he's opted to head overseas to Spain. Word on any sort of opt-out clause for the NBA is unclear at this point in time, but Nogueira will now look to rebuild his value overseas.