The Clippers waived Williamson on Tuesday, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Williams signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Clippers in June, but he finds himself among a wave of cuts following Los Angeles' preseason opener. The Loyola product averaged 13.7 points across 32.0 minutes during his final collegiate campaign and will likely begin the 2022-23 campaign in the G League.