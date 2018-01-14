Luis Montero: Cut by Pistons
Montero was released by the Pistons on Sunday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Montero has spent the vast majority of this season in the G-League, appearing in just two games for the Pistons. The news of his release coincides with the team's two-way signings of Kay Felder and Reggie Hearn.
