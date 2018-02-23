Montero will miss Saturday's game at Memphis due to participating in FIBA World Cup Qualifying with Team Dominican Republic.

The 24-year-old from Westchester Community College was added to the 12-man roster for Team Dominican Republic in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying games which will conclude on Feb. 26. Montero is expected back with the team in time for the Bighorns' game on Feb. 27 at Northern Arizona. During his third stint in the G-League, Montero is averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists across 21 games played this season.