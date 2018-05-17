Luka Doncic: Unsure of move to NBA

Doncic mentioned in a news conference Thursday that he wasn't sure if he'd play in the NBA next season. "I don't know if these are my last two games in Europe," Doncic said. "I am still weighing my options and I will make that decision at the end of the season."

Doncic is fully expected to be selected by either the Suns or the Kings with one of the top two picks in the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft in June, with Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton being the only other viable option in contention. As a result, it seems likely that Doncic will ultimately head to the United States to start his NBA career when all is said and done. The Suns, who own the No. 1 pick, recently hired Igor Kokoskov to be their head coach, who coached Doncic and Slovenia to the 2017 EuroBasket championship. There's clearly ties between the two sides, but Doncic himself isn't quite yet ready to guarantee he'll be in the NBA for the 2018-19 campaign. Doncic has the size, scoring repertoire and passing ability to be an immediate contributor for any team he's selected by, so it's a situation to monitor over the next few weeks.