Luka Doncic: Will remain in draft

Doncic will keep his name in the 2018 NBA Draft, Jonathan Givony of ESPN reports.

In mid-May, reports surfaced saying Doncic wasn't entirely sure if he was going to make a move to the NBA ahead of the 2018-19 campaign. However, it appears he's now made a decision and as expected, will keep his name in the draft. Doncic is likely to be selected somewhere in the top five picks and could go as early as No. 2 behind expected top overall pick DeAndre Ayton. According to Givony's report, there are a handful of teams interested in trading up to snag Doncic, so where the 19-year-old EuroLeague MVP lands is still up for debate.