Samanic tallied 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks in 27 minutes Thursday against the Swarm.

Samanic scored 12 of his 24 points from beyond the arc and also notched his fourth straight double-double by crashing the boards. The 22-year-old continues to prove that he's one of his team's most valuable assets, averaging 21.4 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 blocks through 16 appearances.