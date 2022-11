Samanic scored 11 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and added 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes Friday against the Westchester Knicks.

Samanic was far from efficient from the field, but he crashed the glass for his squad and started the G League campaign on a high note. He appeared in only one contest a season ago due to a left heel injury, so he'll aim to maintain his health heading into the 2022-23 campaign.