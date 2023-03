Samanic totaled 27 points (10-24 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes Saturday against Greensboro.

Samanic didn't have one of his best shooting nights from beyond the arc, but he still managed to put up 27 points on 24 attempts from the field. The 23-year-old is now averaging 23.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 steals through 18 regular-season appearances.