Samanic totaled 45 points (18-28 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes Thursday against Delaware.

Samanic put on a show in this one, as he an impressive 64.3 percent from the field while also hitting a game-high six triples. As if his production on the offensive end wasn't enough, he also swatted away a pair of shots and came away with two steals.