Samanic tallied 33 points (14-21 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds and three assists in 35 minutes Wednesday against Captial City.

Samanic couldn't find his shot from downtown but he made up for it with a stellar performance from inside the arc. He's scored 30-plus points in back-to-back games, and he's secured 11 rebounds in his last three.