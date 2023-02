Samanic tallied 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 34 minutes Friday against College Park.

Samanic didn't have his shot working from beyond the arc, hitting at a 20.0 percent clip from deep. However, he did manage to knock down 47.6 percent of his field goals from the field and led his squad in both steals (three) and blocks (two).