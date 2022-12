Samanic tallied 31 points (11-23 FG, 2-6 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block in 31 minutes Friday night against Greensboro.

Samanic unsurprisingly led Maine in scoring and also contributed on the glass and as a passer. He's now reached the 30-point threshold in four of 11 contests so far this season.