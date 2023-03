Samanic amassed 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes Thursday against Westchester.

Samanic knocked down 66.7 percent of his tries from the field and scored in double figures for his fifth consecutive contest. Thursday's showing was a positive sign for the 23-year-old who had shot just 25.0 percent and 21.7 percent from the field in his previous two appearances.