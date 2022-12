Samanic registered 17 points (7-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and three steals in 33 minutes Tuesday against the Skyhawks.

Samanic had a slightly down night in terms of scoring, but he did secure a double-double and tallied a season-high three steals. He continues to serve as one of his team's top contributors, averaging 21.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.2 minutes (13 games).