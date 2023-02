Samanic registered 29 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 33 minutes Wednesday's game against Raptors 905.

Samanic put together an impressive performance from the field, knocking down 62.5 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three. He also contributed on the boards, finishing the night tied for second in rebounds with eight.