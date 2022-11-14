Samanic finished Sunday's game against Long Island with 30 points (12-18 FG, 2-7 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

Samanic powered his team to a 115-104 victory with his third double-double in as many games this season. He's found his touch after shooting 4-for-14 in his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign, as he's knocked down 21 of 34 attempts since. Samanic also continues to dominate on the glass, though he'll need to clean up the turnovers after finishing with six Sunday.