Samanic delivered 20 points (9-16 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 boards, two dimes and three blocked shots in Sunday's 121-114 win over Westchester.

That's two games and two double-doubles for the 6-foot-10 Samanic, who is starting at power forward for Maine. Crustacean Nation is not used to dominant big man play, but Sumanic and Mfiondu Kabengele are proving to be bruising inside players. Maine outrebounded Westchester 51-35 and swept the two-game home series.