Samanic delivered 24 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt), 16 boards and three assists in Thursday's 105-103 home win over the Go-Go.

Samanic led Crustacean Nation to their fifth straight win. The 6-foot-10 big is becoming Maine's go-to scorer and led the team with 20 shot attempts. The tall Croatian and fellow big Mfiondu Kabengele are proving to be a powerful twin tower combination for the undefeated Maine Celtics.