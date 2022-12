Samanic (illness) tallied 28 points (11-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, one steal and one block in 26 minutes Friday against Rio Grande Valley.

Samanic has been dealing with an illness, but he made quite the impact Friday after being cleared to play. He shot with efficiency from the field and also dominated on the glass, securing 12 of his 18 rebounds on the defensive end of the court.