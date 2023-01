Samanic totaled 22 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in 32 minutes Saturday against Rio Grande Valley.

Samanic enjoyed a nice shooting performance, and he also contributed for his team across the board. He's now put up 20-plus points in three straight contests and continues to serve as one of Maine's top scoring threats.