Samanic collected 31 points (12-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals in 30 minutes Friday against Greensboro.

Samanic was locked in from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 12 of his 31 points from deep. Friday's performance marked the second time the 23-year-old has put up 30-plus points through 17 regular-season matchups.