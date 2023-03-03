Samanic finished Thursday's game against South Bay with 43 points (15-21 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.

Samanic led all scorers with 43 points in what turned out to be a stellar shooting night. He knocked down 71.4 percent of his attempts from the field and hit 62.5 percent of his looks from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old has shown no sign of slowing down, and he's now averaging 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals through 19 regular-season appearances.