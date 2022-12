Samanic totaled 24 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 16 rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes Friday night against Raptors 905.

Samanic not only led his team with 24 points, but he turned in a spectacular effort on the boards, securing 13 of his 16 rebounds on the defensive end of the court. The 22-year-old continues to prove that he's the top scoring option on this Maine squad, averaging 21.8 points and 11.2 rebounds through 14 contests.