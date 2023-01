Samanic finished Sunday's game against Grand Rapids with 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and two steals in 29 minutes.

Samanic didn't have his best shooting day, but he still managed to finish with 21 points. He also crashed the glass to secure his second double-double in six regular-season appearances.