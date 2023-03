Samanic recorded 30 points (11-26 FG, 6-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes Wednesday against Wisconsin.

Samanic played a big role in the 119-114 victory, as he led his squad in points and secured a double-double with his effort on the glass. He poured in 18 of his 30 points from beyond the arc and crashed the defensive glass, where he snagged seven of his 10 boards.