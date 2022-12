Samanic tallied 35 points (14-24 FG, 4-8 3PT, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks in 31 minutes Tuesday against Delaware.

Samanic did all he possibly could to will his team to victory, but Maine would fall by a score of 123-125. The 22-year-old has been on a tear through his first 10 games of the 2022-23 season, averaging 21.7 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks in 29.8 minutes.