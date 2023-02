Samanic totaled 15 points (6-15 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and one block in 27 minutes Wednesday against Capital City.

Samanic struggled to find his shot from beyond the arc, hitting only one of nine attempts on the night. This was an uncharacteristic performance from the 23-year-old, who was 14-for-22 from three in his previous three contests leading up to Wednesday's clash.